EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 17 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Inter-parliamentary relations discussed in Majlis Al-Shura of Saudi Arabia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia met with H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Chairman of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, Chairman of the Kazakh-Saudi Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

    During the meeting, parties discussed the ways of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the implementation of activities that will contribute to the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.



    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!