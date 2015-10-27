Interim deputy mayor of Kostanay named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Temenov has been appointed as interim deputy akim (mayor) of Kostanay city, the municipal administration reports.

Born in 1971, Mr. Temenov is a graduate of the Almaty Veterinary Institute and the Karaganda Economic University. Since 1993 till 2010 he worked for tax agencies in Kostanay and Akmola regions. Prior to the new post, he served as deputy akim (mayor) of Arkalyk. Mr. Temenov will supervise and coordinate the issues of housing and public utilities in Kostanay.