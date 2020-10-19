EN
Trends:
    15:27, 19 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Interim head of Public Health Department of Almaty city appointed

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Zhanar Madeyeva has been named as an interim head of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the department’s press service.

    Deputy head of the department Ms Madeyeva will temporary assume the responsibilities of Kamalzhan Nadyrov who stepped down from the post.

    Nadyrov has held the post since June 2020. He resigned from the job voluntarily.

    The appointment of the new head of the Public Health Department of Almaty city will be announced later.

