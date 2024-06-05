EN
    07:42, 05 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Intermittent rain and thunderstorm to hit most parts of Kazakhstan Jun 5

    weather, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Most areas of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorm today, with hail to batter northern regions in the daytime, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, foggy conditions are predicted for northern and eastern parts in the morning.

    No precipitation is forecast for the country’s northeast, south and southwest.

    Wind speed will intensify across the country.

    Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, south of Kostanay region, west and south of Aktobe region, south of Karaganda and Ulytau regions, north and  east of Zhetysu region, as well as in northern and central areas of Almaty region.

    Extremely high fire risk is predicted for desert areas of Turkistan region, west and south of Atyrau region, east of Kyzylorda region, and west and south of West Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
