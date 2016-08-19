Intermittent rains to hit northern Kazakhstan Aug 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's main forecaster, says that most regions of the country will enjoy sunny weather today, Aug 19. Intermittent rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit northern and southern regions only. Dust storm is expected in southern Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket northern and eastern regions.

Fog will descend in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed will increase there to 15-20 m per s.



Wind speed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and in the daytime in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20 m per s.



Fervent heat will strike Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktove regions, some areas of Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions