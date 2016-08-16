Intermittent rains with thunderstorms predicted in Kazakhstan Aug 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is expected today in South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions, at night in Atyrau region and in the daytime in Almaty region.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region and at night in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-23 m per s. Dust storm will hit the regions too.

Fog will descend in Akmola region as well as in North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, in some areas of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, in some areas of Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.