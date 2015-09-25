EN
    17:32, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Internal affairs ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed issues of cross-border cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A joint sitting of ministries of internal affairs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the issue of cross-border cooperation was held in Taraz.

    Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbayev, Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrebayev, representatives of central departments of the ministries took part in the sitting, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    The participants of the sitting discussed and exchanges opinions on relevant issues and prospects of cooperation between the ministries of internal affairs under the new conditions of the EEU.

    Governor of Zhambyl region K. Kokrebayev told about the main indexes of social and economic development of the region and about the problems of the border region.

    Upon completion of the sitting, the participants outlined a set of measures in the sphere of fighting transnational organized crime, extremist and terrorist crimes, drug trafficking and other types of crimes including human trafficking and illegal migration.

