Internal Affairs Ministry creates biometric identification system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun implementing The Fingerprint and Genomic Registration Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working on establishment of an automated integrated system called as “The Biometric Identification of Person” aimed at fingerprint and genomic registration. The project will be implemented in 2018-2021. In this regard, the Ministry invites the companies specializing in development and implementation of fingerprint and genomic registration systems for cooperation,” the Ministry informed via Facebook.

At the initial stage, the Ministry plans to evaluate the propositions regarding software, equipment and general architecture of the system.

All the propositions will be discussed by a working group which will consist of the representatives of all interested governmental structures of Kazakhstan.