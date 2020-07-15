International airport construction in full swing in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The construction of an international airport 20 kilometers from Turkestan city is proceeded according to a plan, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

According to the regional administration, 341 workers and 106 units of machinery are engaged in the construction led by Turkistan International Airport LLP.

It is said the agreement under private-public partnership has been signed with the regional passenger transport and roads authority to build, exploit and manage the International Airport of Turkestan.

The installment of metal structures has been finished, while the construction of the walls is 60% complete. According to the regional administration, 50% of the works on asphalting the runway have been completed as well.

The construction is due to be finished by yearend.

Earlier it was reported that a direct flight would run from Turkestan to Mecca every two days.



