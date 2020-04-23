International airport under construction in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - An international airport in Turkestan is being constructed near the village of Shaga, 35 km from Turkestan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the communications service of Turkestan region.

The construction is carried out by an investor Turkistan International Airport LLP. The contractor is the Turkish company YDA Group. Currently, 341 people and 106 pieces of equipment are involved in the process of construction.





Today, 90% of the construction work is completed. The runway and apron were equipped with a two-layer gravel mixture and a single-layer gravel steering strip. According to preliminary forecast, the construction is planned to be completed by the yearend.

It should be noted that the throughput of the airport terminal will be 450 passengers per hour. Its area will be ​10.5 thousand square meters.