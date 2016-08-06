16:16, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6
International Army Games 2016 participants showed their dancing talent (VIDEO)
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has posted a video of the participants of the International Army Games 2016 on their Instagram page.
“As it turned out, the participants of the International Army Games are good both at solving combat tasks and at dancing,” the post reads.
Участники АрМИ-2016 показали свои национальные танцы😎 Как оказалось, военнослужащие не только хорошо справляются с боевыми задачами в поле, но и умеют выступать на сцене💡 #modgovkz #kzarmy #army #armykz #армейскиеигры2016 #гвардейский