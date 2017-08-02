International Army Games to boost understanding between member states

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The International army games 2017 will advance the military and technical cooperation, as well as understanding between the participating states, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said on Tuesday.

"I am sure that the games will contribute to military-technical cooperation, as well as to understanding between the peoples of countries-participants," Pankov told reporters at an opening ceremony of the Sea Cup-2017 contest in Baku.



Pankov added that that the games would allow the participants to share experience and sample new types of weaponry, Sputnik reports.



Earlier, the teams from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia lined up at Baku Boulevard in the Azerbaijani capital at the Sea Cup-2017 contest opening. The competition will be held during 10 days, involving shooting air and naval targets and practicing sea rescue operations.



The International Army Games are annual military competitions being held since 2015 on the initiative of the Russian defense minister. The contests include competitions among tank crews, snipers, air and seaborne practices, as well as medical, scout and other contests.



The International Army Games 2017 will be held on the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.

Photo: Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev