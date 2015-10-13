International Arts Festival Japanese Autumn held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 5th International Arts Festival Japanese Autumn was held at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall in Almaty on October 12, art.gazeta.kz reports.

Renowned Japanese violinist Ken Aiso performed at the festival. Kazakhstani pianist Timur Urmancheyev, violinist Yerkebulan Saparbayev, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and many others joined Ken Aiso at the event. Masters of sand drawing from SandPro Studio entertained the guests of the festival as well. Ken Aiso is an internationally acclaimed violinist who is praised for his singularly beautiful tone and the unique atmosphere of intimacy he evokes in the audiences.