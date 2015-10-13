EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:04, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    International Arts Festival Japanese Autumn held in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 5th International Arts Festival Japanese Autumn was held at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall in Almaty on October 12, art.gazeta.kz reports.

    Renowned Japanese violinist Ken Aiso performed at the festival. Kazakhstani pianist Timur Urmancheyev, violinist Yerkebulan Saparbayev, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and many others joined Ken Aiso at the event. Masters of sand drawing from SandPro Studio entertained the guests of the festival as well. Ken Aiso is an internationally acclaimed violinist who is praised for his singularly beautiful tone and the unique atmosphere of intimacy he evokes in the audiences.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Culture Events Kazakhstan and Japan Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!