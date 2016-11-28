International ASTEX Astana Smart City 2016 Exhibition Forum to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 30, the Palace of School Students in Astana (5 B.Momyshuly Ave.) will host "ASTEX Astana Smart City 2016: "Smart City" for the Happy Life" International Exhibition Forum.

The event is organized by the Mayor’s Office of Astana and the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of "Zerde" National ICT Holding, "Astana Innovations” JSC and "Transtelecom" JSC. It is expected that more than 300 guests will attend the event, including those from the US, Europe and the CIS, the press service of the Astana Mayor's Office informed.

Panel discussions will be held as part of the forum to be attended by Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Managing Director of “Astana” International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, as well as international experts in the field of information and communication technologies used in smart cities: Renato de Castro – the Founder and Board Member of the City Smart Up, Rugbi Clark – Director of the global program of "smart cities” IDC and many others.

The participants will discuss a wide range of issues related to the innovative development of smart technologies aimed at improving the quality of life.

Speakers from international countries will present projects on the prospects for digitization, solutions in the construction of a "smart city" and will talk about a number of other current trends. In addition, a large-scale conference on "Challenges, Prospects and Standardization" will be held within the forum.

More than 20 memorandums of cooperation will be signed following the event.