International award established for Eurasian financiers and bankers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. A new award for the leaders in financial and banking sectors of Eurasia will be established.

According to the press-service, Director of the Financial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Davtian was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Finance and Banking Association of the Euro-Asian Cooperation (FBA EAC). In addition, during the Annual General Meeting the members decided to found Analytical Center of FBA EAC “Monitoring of global financial system” and establish Financial and Banking Elite of Eurasia international award.

The Financial and Banking Elite of Eurasia award is to become a credible award indicating laureates’ professional recognition in banking, insurance, investment business, asset management, leasing, factoring, auditing and consulting services. The award nominations will include the winners and leaders of the national and sectorial rankings of Eurasian countries, the laureates of special sectorial and inter-sectorial contests and awards in international finance.

The award will help ensure civilized development of national financial systems and economies of Eurasian countries, shaping and supporting high standards of business ethics. Therefore, the nominated companies and persons who are the leaders in the financial and banking sectors in Eurasian states will set high standards of professionalism, business ethics and reputation.