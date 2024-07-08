International Biology Olympiad 2024 kicks off in Astana

The International Biology Olympiad 2024 kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Attending the event were Kazakh enlightenment minister Gani Beissembayev, head of the IBO Steering Committee Dr. Lenka Libusová and representatives of different departments.

In his speech to those present, minister Beissembayev stressed the important role the event plays in the field of education. The first-ever IBO took place 34 years ago gathering representatives of six countries, however, today Kazakhstan brings together teams from 81 countries.

I believe this Olympiad will be an important stage in your career choice, accomplishing significant gains to benefit world science, as well as your visit to Kazakhstan will give unforgettable impressions of our traditions, hospitality and friendship, said the Kazakh minister.

The International Biology Olympiad 2024 in the Kazakh capital is set to welcome 305 students and 275 supervisors from 81 countries. Team Kazakhstan has claimed a total of over 70 medals, including two gold, 20 silver and 54 bronze ones, in the Olympiad for 28 years.

The competition’s participants are to be offered a tour of attractions of the capital and Akmola region as well as familiarized with the history and national art of Kazakhstan.

It’s a first-ever International Biology Olympiad (IBO) Kazakhstan holds in its territory.