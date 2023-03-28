International bloggers make a video about Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The team of notable Arab-Israeli travel blogger Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily) visited the city of Almaty and made a blog video about the best-known city landmark, an apple, Kazinform reports.

The video was uploaded on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

The project boasts more than 60 million subscribers. The blog video about Kazakhstan on the blogger’s Instagram gathered already more than 1 million views.

«Did you know that every apple in the world comes from just one country? YES, EVERY APPLE. I am not joking. Welcome to the Country Of Apples!» the Instagram post reads.

Nas Daily shows the most incredible people and places on planet Earth.

The video about Almaty was created with the support of the city tourism department and the Visit Almaty tourist information centre. The team made five videos, four in Almaty and another one in Astana devoted to the history and other landmarks of Almaty and Kazakhstan at large.