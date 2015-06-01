ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Children's Day is marked on June 1. The holiday was established in November of 1949 in Paris by the decision of the Congress of Women's International Democratic Federation. The holiday was celebrated in 1950 for the first time.

Besides, there are the other holidays dedicated to children. These International Day of Child (November 20), African Children's Day (June 16) and the White Orchid Day (the holiday of in-vitro babies) and it is celebrated on the first day of April.

Kazakhstan pays a great attention to children and especially to children with disabilities and from low-income families.