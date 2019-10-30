International community supports Kazakhstan’s ways to achieving world free of terrorism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Today Moscow has held an international conference «On the role and nature of the interaction of international and regional organizations in the fight against international terrorism«, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The conference was attended by representatives of OSCE, UN Counter-Terrorism Directorate, International Committee of the Red Cross, International Organization for Migration, Interpol, the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, CIS Executive Committee, the Commonwealth of Independent States Anti-Terrorism Center, the SCO Secretariat, Regional Anti-Terroristic Structure of the SCO and CICA. The event is organized by the CSTO Secretariat.

Opening the conference the acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valeriy Semerikov pointed out that modern threats call for the need to consolidate the efforts of the entire world community.

In his opinion it is necessary to step up collective efforts in the fight against terrorism without double standards and various kinds of exceptions. This should be done on the basis of strict adherence to the UN Security Council anti-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

«In this matter it is important to take actions in accordance with the Code of Conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism initiated by Kazakhstan and which was supported by over 80 countries», V. Semerikov emphasized.

Marcel Peshko, director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center, also noted that the member-states should comply with their counter-terrorism obligations.

Ambassador-at-Large Stanislav Vassilenko said that in 2015 the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, speaking at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, voiced the initiative to establish a unified global network to counter international terrorism and extremism. The practical implementation of this initiative was the adoption of the Code of Conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism in 2018.

According to Mr. Vassilenko Kazakhstan is responsible for implementing international programs to counter terrorism. «The activities of Kazakhstani government bodies are closely correlated with the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Kazakhstan allocated about USD300 thousand for implementing the initiatives», added Vassilenko.

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan will continue the activities launched as part of the Zhusan humanitarian operation aimed at returning Kazakhstanis to their homeland after having travelled to Syria to join radical terrorist groups.