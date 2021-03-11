International conference dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, a joint international conference «Nizami Ganzhaui 880 years: his contribution to the world heritage» was held by the International Turkic Academy and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former vice-president of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov, President of the Turkic culture and heritage foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, former director of the ICESCO organization Abdulaziz Altwaijri, National Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan literature, director of the Institute of language and folklore Nizamiddin Makhmudov, ex-prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Joomart Otorbayev, former minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hikmet Cetin, ex-president of the Republic of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, ex-president of the Republic of Ecuador Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, professor of Nazarbayev University Uli Schamiloglu, as well as well-known state and public figures, scientists and intellectuals of the Turkic countries, the International Turkic Academy’s official website reads.

There were two panel meetings «Nizami and his legacy» and «Nizami and the world in 2021″.

Speaking at the first panel of the meeting «Nizami and his legacy», the head of the Academy D. Kydyrali told about the role of Nizami Ganjavi in the Turkic world and wished the conference success.

«We started the Nizami year with an important event. On December 30 last year, we signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. This is our first joint event with the center, which promotes the ideas of the great philosopher and poet around the world. I think that our cooperation in this direction will continue successfully. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its management and all participants for their informative reports. We hope that today’s high-level event will contribute to the heritage of Nizami and its recognition,» the president of the Academy said.