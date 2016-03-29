International construction exhibitions opened in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two international construction exhibitions opened in Astana. They are titled "Promstroi-Astana" and "Expo Realty-2016". Companies from foreign countries are taking part in the events.

Companies from Iran participate in "Promstroi-Astana" exhibition for the first time. They demonstrate construction materials, equipment for the mining sector and other types of their products.

It should be noted that the exhibition is accompanied by a business program every year. The main event of the business program is the conference of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia held jointly with the Astana administration titled "Development of economic relations within the EEU. Ways of harmonization of taxation relations".

According to the organizers, "Expo Realty-2016" is a unique opportunity to provide an opportunity about the real estate market of Kazakhstan to foreign companies. The visitors can have consultations about purchasing housing and commercial real estate, lands and about doing business in other countries.

The organizers of the event are "Atakent-Expo" company with the support of the Astana administration and the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan. The exhibition will be held till April 1.