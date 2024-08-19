International cycling marathon Silk Road Mountain Race 2024 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov took part in the opening of the international cycling marathon Silk Road Mountain Race 2024, Kabar reports.

The cycling marathon, in which more than 170 people from 35 countries are taking part, started in Bishkek and will end in the city of Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul region).

The route is 1,938 km long with an altitude gain of about 30,460 meters and will pass through many mountain passes, picturesque valleys, lakes Son-Kul, Chatyr-Kul and Issyk-Kul.

In his speech, the deputy chairman of the committee noted that the Silk Road mountain bike race has become the most famous in the world today not only for the complexity of the route, but also for the beauty of nature and the friendliness of the local population. "This is the best advertisement for our tourism potential. It is gratifying that its popularity and the number of participants, including among Kyrgyzstanis, are growing every year. Over the next two weeks and all 1,938 km of the route, we will follow the race and root for the participants, admiring their endurance and the beauty of our mountains," he said.