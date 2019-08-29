International Day against Nuclear Tests marked in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A round table meeting dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests was held in Almaty on 28 August 2019. The event was organized in cooperation with the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Almaty, the UN Information Bureau in Kazakhstan and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the MFA press service informs.

The participants discussed the possibilities of developing a dialogue on international security issues by actively involving the young generation of the country. A world free of nuclear threats is a reliable path to sustainable development, global security and stability on earth. Those attending the event were the representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Almaty, scientific and academic communities, youth organizations and civil society.

On 29 August 1991, by a Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, one of the world’s largest nuclear testing sites in Semipalatinsk was closed. On the initiative of Kazakhstan, this day was declared the International Day against Nuclear Tests at the 64th session of the UN General Assembly. The UN GA called for increased efforts by the UN, world states, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations in stopping the nuclear tests across the planet.