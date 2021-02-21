International Defence Conference 2021 opens in Abu Dhabi with over 2,400 delegates from 80 countries joining in-person and digitally

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the International Defence Conference 2021, started Saturday 20 February.

The conference was held for the first time in a hybrid format, with attendees being welcomed virtually and in-person. The conference, held at the ADNOC Business Center, brought together over 24 experts and specialists in the defence sector, with over 2,400 delegates from 80 nations joining the conference.

Held under the theme of ‘The Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and the Protection in the Era of the 4IR’, the conference is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces. The conference is held prior to the launch of the International Defence Exhibition and the Naval Defence Exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX) 2021, which will be held from 21 – 25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, WAM reports.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs in the UAE, inaugurated the conference. He highlighted how the UAE plays a critical role in advancing global defence industries. Subsequently, four main sessions were held, with the participation of a group of Emirati and international figures specialised in topics including defence affairs, advanced technology, and the fourth industrial revolution.

