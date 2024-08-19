International Dog Show: 2,700 Tazy canines registered in Kazakhstan

On Monday, August 19, Astana hosted the International Dog Show “Esil Tany” (the Early Morning), showcasing Tazy and other breeds of dogs, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

About 260 dogs from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries took part in the show, where 30 of them were Tazy dogs from all over the country.

The main purpose of the show was to increase the popularity of Tazy breed and take a significant step in promoting Kazakhstan's cultural heritage on the global stage.

During the event, judges examined the dogs on both appearance and personality. After examining, the experts assessed whether each dog met specific requirements.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

One of the show’s participants, Anna Kondratyeva, who has been breeding Tazy dogs for eight years, commented on the dog’s personality.

“The breed is very trainable. The only problem is that there are times when he just doesn't want to. He just doesn't feel like it, that's all. The breed is social and demonstrates a strong attachment to its human companions. However, if the dog is not in the mood, it is unlikely that he will respond positively to commands,” Anna said.

According to her, it is the best breed to bring into one’s apartment.

Today, according to the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan, there are about 2,700 Tazy dogs in the country. In 2023, the number stood at 2,200.

“Originally, Tazy dogs have been living in villages. So, the public did not prioritize their documentation. Now, people realize the importance of registration, but still they are not eager to get documents. The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan travels to the regions and conducts breeding shows. They are roughly similar in their format to exhibitions. The essence of them is that our experts check the dogs for compliance with the international standard at these breeding shows. We issue a document, after which the dog’s pedigree starts. And with those dogs that get on our list we work, we invite them to exhibitions,” Baurzhan Serikali, the president of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan, stated.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

The popularity of Tazy breed is growing and at the same time, it leads to problems of the breed. Unscrupulous breeders mix Tazy with similar breeds from the Greyhound group. According to Anna Kondratyeva, at best half of the registered dogs are purebred Tazy.

“It happens that sometimes the dog fits the description by appearance and the expert gives a good mark. But they get mixed with every other breed out there. Even sometimes with mongrels and German shepherds. I am a member of numerous chats in Kazakhstan and, frankly speaking, am little shocked by the phenomenon. So, roughly speaking, people say: Let's see what happens,” she said.