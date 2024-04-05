International driving permits to be issued in Kazakhstan

Work is ingoing in Kazakhstan to launch a public service for issuing international driving permits, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Given the emerging demand among the population despite of the fact that the Kazakhstani driving permits are recognized almost in half of the countries of the world, the ministry of internal affairs is carrying out work to launch a public service for issuing international driving permits. The work is set to be completed during this year.

The ministry pointed out that the Kazakhstani driving permit is valid in over 80 countries that are countries signatories to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

Kazakhstan’s driving permit is invalid in the US in accordance with its legislation.