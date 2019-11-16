International election observers in Belarus to hold news conference on Monday

MINSK. KAZINFORM - International observers to the early parliamentary elections in Belarus will present their preliminary conclusions at a news conference, Kazinform has learnt from the OSCE.

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The observation mission totals 437 observers from 45 countries, including 342 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, 69 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA, and 26 from PACE.