International Energy Charter commends Kazakhstan’s green development agenda

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Acting Secretary General of the International Energy Charter, Atsuko Hirose, and other organization officials, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Energy Charter, including modernizing the Energy Charter Treaty and enhancing the organization’s mobility and efficiency, particularly in the transit of various types of energy and energy resources.

Atsuko Hirose commended the Kazakh experts for their extensive involvement in the years-long negotiations to modernize the key provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty. She also emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s efforts in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Ambassador Baimukhan highlighted the agreements between Kazakhstan and the European Union on strategic partnerships in sustainable raw materials, batteries, green hydrogen value chains, and the implementation of joint transit and transport projects.

In conclusion, representatives of the International Energy Charter praised Kazakhstan’s leadership for its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and foster international cooperation on new types of energy.