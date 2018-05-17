EN
    International Financial Centre to turn Astana into global city

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev told about the global meaning of the Astana International Financial Centre for the development of Kazakhstan's capital city. He shared his views addressing the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.

    "The global cities are, for example, Dubai and Singapore. First of all, they boast high level of infrastructure (airport, school, hospital, etc.). Secondly, there is high level protection of investments. Kazakhstan, at large, ensures the high level of protection of investors, but the foundation of the International Financial Centre is actually a revolution in the post-Soviet area with the British law and the British judge working there. Thirdly, it lays groundwork for opportunities. All this creates opportunities for the global city that is convenient to live in and receive sound academic background," he noted.

