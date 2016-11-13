International football tournament held in Beijing on occasion of Kazakhstan’s independence anniversary

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today a diplomatic football tournament devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan took place in Beijing, Kazinform journalist reported from China. The event was organized by the RoK Embassy in China.

Ten teams presenting the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Renmin Zhibao publishing house, the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and also the Embassy of Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part in the competition. Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev welcomed the players.

The 1st place was won by the team of Tajikistan which, in the final, beat the Turkmen football players in a series of after match penalties. The 3rd place was taken by the team of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee which rivaled with the national team of Belarus Embassy.

The player of Belarus team Dmitry Yemelyanov was recognized as the best goalkeeper. The best defender title was given to Liu Mingchi from the Chinese Foreign Ministry team. The youngest player was 15-year-old Sarbon Ismoilov from Tajikistan. The best fans are the Belarusian support group.

It is remarkable that the Association of the Kazakhstan students in China (KSAC) who kept record of standings and serving balls, treated guests with hot tea and coffee took active part in the organization of the game.