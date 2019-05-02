International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center boosting coop with UNECE, UNEP

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Rapil Zhoshybayev, Head of the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIC) held bilateral meetings with Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and Bruno Pozzi, Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Regional Office for Europe, MFA press service informs.

Zhoshybayev informed the heads of international organizations of Kazakhstan's activities on transition to a green economy, assistance by IGTIC in implementing the National Green Economy Concept, participation in the process of updating the country's environmental legislation and contribution to the implementation of state's international climate change commitments, and also discussed a number of specific issues on cooperation of the IGTIC with the UNECE and UNEP.

In particular, during the meeting Algayerova, Zhoshybayev expressed his interest in the implementation of the UNECE project "Improving Energy Efficiency in Buildings", as well as other possible projects in energy and environmental protection.

In turn, the UNECE Executive Secretary noted the wide range of possible cooperation with the IGTIC, and expressed hope for further strengthening and expansion of the interaction between two organizations.

Olga Algayerova proposed the IGTIC to join the Network of Centers of Excellence and the Academic Network established with the support of the UNECE. The Network of Centers of Excellence includes similar centers in New York, Canada and Ireland, and the Academic Network includes the State University of Pennsylvania, the universities of Singapore and Dalian (PRC). The head of the UNECE also expressed interest in integrating Nazarbayev University into the Academic Network. IGTIC can act as a liaison center between these networks in order to strengthen interaction and promote sustainable environment and green economy. Both sides agreed that the IGTIC's participation in this work will ensure the exchange of experience with similar centers, a wide adoption of international norms and standards, and the training of local experts in the field of green energy and economy.

During the meeting with Bruno Pozzi, Zhoshybayev informed about the cooperation of the IGTIC with the Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan (AEOK) and their joint events dedicated to the International Environment Day, such as the auto-marathon on electric vehicles "Jasyl Jol" and the Forum "Eco-Bridge in the Future".

In turn, Bruno Pozzi noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in promoting environmental issues and green economy in the Central Asia region, as well as expressed his gratitude for the inclusion of UNEP as a member of the Council on the Transition to a Green Economy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.