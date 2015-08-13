International group exhibition «Colors of Women» opens in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is hosting a unique exhibition of artists called "Colors of Women".

In 2013 Turkey held Feminine and Art Festival. Martina Trchovoy, an artist, was inspired by the works of artists from different countries and nationalities, and she decided to create a project "Colors of Women." Every human being, every woman has biological energy that meets a specific color. Thus, in n 2014 Martina established a group of four artists who have subsequently exhibited in various cities of the Czech Republic. "I invited them to Almaty. I think our audience will be interested to see their works," says the art director of "White piano" gallery Togzhan Kuttugayeva. Admirers of fine arts will assess the works of Martina Trchovoy (Czech Republic), Takako Morishita (Japan), Lesya Demchenko (Ukraine / Turkey), Ana Ishino (Georgia). Each artist works in her own style, technique. The exhibition will run until 26 August.