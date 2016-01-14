International initiatives by Nazarbayev discussed at high-level meetings in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev visited New York on January 11-13. The goal of the visit was to promote international initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. Ashikbayev held a briefing for the ambassadors of the member countries of the African Group, as well as for the group of countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Of particular interest were the President’s initiatives on the fight against terrorism and extremism, including organization of a high-level event “Religions against Terrorism”, the idea of allocation by each country of one percent of the military expenditures to finance Sustainable Development Goals, transformation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) into the Council for Global Development and the establishment of the supranational currency.

Ashikbayev informed the participants on preparations for EXPO 2017 and plans to establish Renewable Energy Centre, as well as investment projects based on the infrastructure of the exhibition under UN auspices.

Ashikbayev had a meeting with permanent representatives of the member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), during which the sides discussed prospects of development of partnership between Kazakhstan and African countries within the framework of the UN agenda on sustainable development for the period up to 2030.

The deputy minister participated also in a side event on “Ethics and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.”

During the meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča, the parties discussed the initiatives of President Nazarbayev and prospects for their implementation within the UN.

As part of the campaign to promote Kazakhstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for 2017–2018, Ashikbayev held bilateral meetings with the permanent representatives of Guatemala, Nauru, Samoa, Mozambique, Bahrain, Brunei and other countries.

Ashikbayev also gave an interview to UN Radio, where he gave detailed information on Kazakhstan’s initiatives and UNSC campaign.

