International investment forum Atyrau invest-2016 kicks off in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The 3rd International investment forum Atyrau invest-2016 has kicked off in Atyrau today. The two-day event brought together Kazakhstani officials, representatives of national companies, development institutions, diplomatic corps, foreign and domestic investors.

On the first day participants of the forum will familiarize with the key investment projects that have been implemented or are being implemented in the region. They are also expected to visit a number of local industrial facilities, including Polymer Production LLP, a private industrial zone "Karat", ZhigerMunaiService LLP, Caspian Royal Fish LLP and Atyrau oil refinery LLP.



The main goal of the forum is to demonstrate the region's potential and attract investment into specific projects in various sectors. The forum has become a traditional dialogue platform for heads of companies, institutional and private investors as well as representatives of public sector where they can discuss the issues of economic development and prospects of doing business in the region.



The event was organized by Atyrau regional administration together with United Chemical Company LLP.