International investment forum to be held in Taldykorgan in May

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Holding of an investment forum with the participation of Kazakhstani and foreign experts is planned for this May in Almaty region, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the press conference dedicated to implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"This is a very good dialogue platform, and as a result of the held before forum we managed to attract big investors for revival of sugar beet, gardens, development of Lake Alakol," the governor noted.

The head of the region noted that the main task of the local executive bodies within the implementation of the third direction of the National Plan "Industrialization and economic growth" was attraction of investments. Thus, the regional investors council was established in the region. The plan on attraction of investments has been developed and the regional Investor's Service Center is functioning in the region as well.