International Investors Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The large-scale international forum kicked off in Almaty bringing together investors from 40 nations. The forum is organized by the Eurasian Development Bank as part of the 46th annual meeting of the Association of Development Financial Institutions of Asia and Pacific (ADFIAP) member states, Kazinform reports.

240 delegates of the largest banks, investment funds, and development institutions from China, India, Japan, the Philippines, New Zealand and EU states, the U.S., and Latin America, are taking part in the forum.

Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan, deputy plenipotentiary representative of Kazakhstan to the Eurasian Development Bank’s Council Yerulan Zhamaubayev read the Kazakh President’s address to the participants of the forum.

In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan consistently stands for mutually beneficial economic, investment, and trade cooperation on the regional and global levels. Kazakhstan has huge potential in the agro-industrial complex, petrochemistry, metallurgy, processing and textile industries, transport and logistics, financial sector, and tourism. To this end, Kazakhstan prioritizes consistently improving the country’s investment climate.

Last year Kazakhstan attracted 28 billion dollars of foreign direct investments, the record amount for the past decade. The total amount of foreign direct investments reached 383 billion dollars.

ADFIAP chairman and IPDC Finance CEO Mominul Islam inaugurated the forum. He noted that ADFIAP has currently 90 member institutions in 40 countries. Among the key ones are the ADB, Japan Bank For International Cooperation, Business Development Bank of Canada, China Development Bank, etc. The Eurasian Development Bank joined the ADFIAP Council last June.

He said the ADFIAP and its annual meeting are called to become a platform to debate new joint projects, necessary to achieve SDGs by 2030 and Paris Agreement.

The forum is set to run between May 15 and 17.