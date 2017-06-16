International law discussed during Belarus-Kazakhstan ministerial consulations

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Belarusian and Kazakh ministries of foreign affairs met in Astana, Kazakhstan on 13-14 June for consultations on matters of international law, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Andrei Metelitsa, Head of the Central Office for Treaties and Legal Affairs of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Kazakh delegation was led by Arman Isetov, Director of the International Law Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The sides updated the list of bilateral international agreements regulating Belarus-Kazakhstan relations and shared information about the practice of their implementation. Progress in drafting new international agreements and treaties was reviewed.



Apart from that, attention was paid to detecting the bilateral international agreements, which run contrary to the obligations of Belarus and Kazakhstan within the framework of Eurasian integration. Cooperation in international organizations was also discussed, in particular, cooperation in legal structures and bodies of the United Nations Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Eurasian Economic Union. Matters of depositary practice were also aired, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .