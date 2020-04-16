International military cooperation within CSTO, CIS, SCO discussed

MINSK. KAZINFORM On Belarus' initiative, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Major-General Oleg Voinov had a phone conversation with heads of international military cooperation departments of the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan on 15 and 16 April, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and multilateral cooperation within the CSTO, CIS, and SCO. The agenda also included the organization of upcoming joint events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, BelTA reports.