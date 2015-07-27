International Olympiad in Informatics 2015 kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries have gathered in Almaty city for the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015). This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.

The IOI is the most prestigious annual programming competition for second school students. The first ever IOI event took place in 1989 in Bulgaria. In Kazakhstan, it is organized by the Ministry of Education and Science, the Republican scientific and practical center "Daryn" and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The IOI in Almaty is due to last until August 1.