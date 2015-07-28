EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 28 July 2015 | GMT +6

    International Olympiad in Informatics is being conducted openly, B. Matkarimov

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) has being conducted openly and transparently, this has been said by Bakhyt Matkarimov, leading researcher of the National laboratory Astana, Nazarbayev University.

    According to his words, students who won the IOI receive benefits. They can enter the Nazarbayev University direct admission, while ordinary graduates enroll at the foundation. In addition the winners of the Olympiad are exempted from the Unified National Testing. Winners of IOI receive grants from many universities. Recall that this year Kazakhstan was represented by Daniyar Maminov, Omyrzak Meyrambek, Bekzhan Bekbolatuly and Altybai Nazarbek. As Kazinform previously reported the event joined more than 630 delegates from 86 countries. The closing ceremony will take place on August 1.

    Tags:
    Almaty Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!