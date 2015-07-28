International Olympiad in Informatics is being conducted openly, B. Matkarimov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) has being conducted openly and transparently, this has been said by Bakhyt Matkarimov, leading researcher of the National laboratory Astana, Nazarbayev University.

According to his words, students who won the IOI receive benefits. They can enter the Nazarbayev University direct admission, while ordinary graduates enroll at the foundation. In addition the winners of the Olympiad are exempted from the Unified National Testing. Winners of IOI receive grants from many universities. Recall that this year Kazakhstan was represented by Daniyar Maminov, Omyrzak Meyrambek, Bekzhan Bekbolatuly and Altybai Nazarbek. As Kazinform previously reported the event joined more than 630 delegates from 86 countries. The closing ceremony will take place on August 1.