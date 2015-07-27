International Olympiad in Informatics opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 27th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) has begun in Almaty today. More than 630 delegates from 86 world countries take part in the event.

It should be noted that the IOI-2015 is held for the first time in Kazakhstan. The event is organized in order to support talented school students in the sphere of informatics and information technologies.

Director of the department of pre-school and secondary education and information technologies of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Zhanyl Zhontayeva welcomes the participants of the event and read a telegram from Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.

"Thanks to the support of the Head of State, the IOI-2015 is held in our country for the first time. The event has brought together participants from over 80 world countries. Presently, a lot of attention is paid to informatics. Thus, holding of this Olympiad will be another impetus for our youth and help strengthen friendship and exchange of scientific ideas," Z. Zhontayeva noted.

Kazakhstan is represented by four school students: Daniyar Maminov, Meirambek Omyrzak, Bekzhan Bekbolatuly and Nazarbek Altybai.