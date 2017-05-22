International Paralympic Committee decides to maintain Russia’s membership suspension

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Governing Board of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has unanimously decided to maintain the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee's membership, IPC President Philip Craven said on Monday, according to TASS .

"The IPC Governing Board unanimously decided to maintain the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee," Craven said.

Russian athletes may not be allowed to compete in the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang if Russia's Paralympic Committee fails to fulfill the reinstatement criteria by early September, he went on.

"Although we are pleased with the progress to date, a number of key criteria still need to be met," he said. "At the moment there are a lot of good plans with timelines on paper but we now need to see plans in action and delivering concrete results," Craven added.