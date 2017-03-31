International pop stars keen to take part in Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will give a solo concert within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in the Kazakh capital, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at a press conference Friday.

"Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo concert will be held at the Astana Arena on June 27. I'm saying ‘solo concert', but in reality it will be a huge show," Minister Mukhamediuly revealed.



According to him, there are plans to invite the singers whose songs Dimash sang previously to the show. Given that Dimash Kudaibergenov is an internationally renowned singer now, many pop stars expressed their wish to join him at the concert.



The minister also added that entire Kazakhstan is proud of Dimash and the ministry will do its best to hold the event at the highest level.



Earlier in the interview with a Chinese newspaper Dimash Kudaibergenov invited neighbors from China to come and visit the EXPO 2017 event in Astana.



The Kazakhstani crooner rose to international stardom after reaching the semifinal of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer.