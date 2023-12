NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Anuar Zhangozin is appointed as the CEO of the Bolashak Centre for International Programs, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

Born in 1986 is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointed headed the education department of Nur-Sultan in 2017-2019.

Speaks Kazakh, Russian and English.