International Research Educational Center for Atomic Industry established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazatomprom National Atomic Company and Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University entered today into an agreement on establishment of the International Research Educational Center for Atomic Industry.

As the press service of Kazatomprom told Kazinform, the Center will specialize in training highly qualified personnel for atomic industry of Kazakhstan. The institution will be involved in upgrading quality of the methods and technologies of teaching the majors required by Kazatomprom. The Center will also conduct scientific and R&D works in the issues representing interest for atomic science and industry.

As per the agreement, master’s programme students of KazNRTU will be able to undergo a traineeship in Kazatomrpom structures. Besides, the company will help the students and employees of the university to implement the results of their researches and diploma works into production process.

The programme of training includes learning such modules as geology and exploration of uranium deposits, metallurgy of rare and rare-Earth metals and automation of industrial process which will be taught by the employees and veterans of the company. A big part of the disciplines will be taught in English.

“The International Research Educational Center for Atomic Industry is a unique platform for training highly qualified specialists. The joint actions of professionals of science and industry will give a synergetic effect to further development of atomic industry of the country,” Rector of the Satpayev KazNRTU Iskander Beissembetov said at the ceremony of signing the document.