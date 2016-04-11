EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:27, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    International reserves in March exceeded $28.4 bln

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In March 2016 there was an increase in international reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the press service of the bank reported Monday.

    Gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by $851.3 million of 3.1%. At the same time net foreign currency assets increased by $754.8 million while assets in gold increased by $103.1 million.

    Foreign currency and gold reserves of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased to $28.4 billion in March 2016.

    The Kazakh National Fund's assets rose by 1.2% to $64.3 billion. According to preliminary data, gross international reserves of the country totaled $92.8 billion in March 2016.

    In March, the National Bank kept the base rate unchanged at 17% with a symmetric interest rate corridor of +/- 2%.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!