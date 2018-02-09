International reserves of Kazakhstan exceed $90 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Compared to December 2017, the international reserves of Kazakhstan increased by 1.13% in January 2018 and amounted to USD 90,071 billion, Kazinform reports.

According to the information of the National Bank of Kazakhstan the volume of gross international reserves of the country increased in January by 3.18% and equaled USD 31.724 billion, including net international reserves by 3.2% which amounted to USD 31.199 billion.

The volume of the National Bank assets amounted to USD 58.347 billion and increased by 0.05%. There was a 2.15% growth of assets in free currency which amounted to USD 18.639 billion. Gold assets grew by 4.69% and amounted to USD 13.085 billion.