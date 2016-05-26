International reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 3.6 bln since beginning of year - A. Akhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan reached USD 95 bln having growing by 3.6 bln US dollars or 4% since the beginning of the year, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Alpysbai Akhmetov told at the sitting of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan today, the press service of the National Bank informs.

As he informed, the gross international reserves of the National Bank have increased by 1.7 bln US dollars or 6% up to 29.5% since the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, the assets of the National Fund had grown by 1.9 bln US dollars or 3.1% up to 65.4 bln US dollars by April.

As earlier reported, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Alpysbai Akhmetov delivered a report "On monetary policy" at the sitting of the Parliament today. He told about the situation in the currency market of Kazakhstan, balance of payments, statistics of deposits and volume of crediting, inflation rate, etc.