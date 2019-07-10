EN
    22:26, 10 July 2019 | GMT +6

    International sailing regatta to take place in Akmola region

    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM - The Burabay 2019 International Sailing Regatta will be held in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the Visit Aqmola Tourist Information Center.

    The Burabay 2019 International Sailing Regatta will take place on Lake Shchuchye from 19th to 21st July.

    The sailing regatta is held within the framework of the Four Seasons project. It is organized by Burabay Marine Club with support from the Tourism Department of Akmola region, Burabay District Administration, and the Visit Aqmola Tourist Information Center.

    The upcoming regatta is mainly aimed at attracting tourists to the resort of Burabay and popularizing sailing. Last year, over twenty yachtsmen of Kazakhstan and Russia participated in the sporting event.

