International Science and Technology Center to attend EXPO 2017
Since 2015 at the invitation of the Head of State the ISTC has been headquartered in Astana. The organization has already provided funding for 2753 projects worth 860.5 million US dollars.
The meeting discussed the terms of the participation of the international organization in the exhibition and cooperation in science and technology. Zhoshybayev informed about the preparations for EXPO 2017 and attracting international participants and stressed the high importance of international organizations’ participation.
The ISTC Executive Director, in turn, spoke about the center's activities and plans to present the organization in the exhibition. According to David Cleave, the organization’s main mission is to establish business contacts between scientists from Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and their colleagues from research organizations in the EU, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea and the United States. He underscored the particular role of EXPO 2017 in the fulfillment of this mission having called the exhibition an excellent platform to showcase achievements and build partnerships.
Following the meeting, the sides signed the Agreement on Participation of the ISTC in EXPO 2017.
Thus, the International Science and Technology Centre has become the 16th international organization to officially confirm its participation in the exhibition. Apart from the ISTC such organizations as UNDP, UNESCO, UNIDO, UNICEF, ESCAP, OECD, IAEA, the World Bank, the UN Sustainable Energy for All Initiative, the Energy Charter, the World Petroleum Council, ISESCO, OPEC, the OPEC Fund for International Development and IRENA also confirmed their participation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.